‘Duane’ Schaer
Baker City, 1928-2020
Kenneth “Duane” Schaer, 91, of Baker City, died on Oct. 28, 2020, at Settler’s Park Assisted Living Facility in Baker City.
Visitations will be today from noon to 4 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave. His graveside service with military honors will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 1 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Pastor Ian Wolfe from the First Lutheran Church will be officiating the service.
Duane was born on Dec. 27, 1928, at Baker City to William Andrew and Anna May (Powell) Schaer. He joined his sister, Arlene, and two years later, a brother, John, completed the family. He lived his younger years in the Durkee area. Later, the family moved to the Pocahontas area of Baker Valley, and he attended the Pocahontas School, and high school at Baker High. While living in the Pocahontas area, he helped on the farm and worked. He rode his motorcycle to school many times in all kinds of weather.
Duane enlisted in the army and went to Korea in 1950 with company K of the 160th Infantry Regiment, seeing active combat. He received one Bronze Star, a Korean Service Medal, a Combat Infantry Badge, an Army of Occupation Medal Japan, and a United Nations Service Medal. He was honorably discharged from the military in 1952.
After leaving the service, he worked as a motorcycle mechanic and then worked for the Witham Brothers for 22 years. He then moved into home repairs and house painting until retiring in 1992.
Duane married Sherry Francis in 1954; she passed in 1995. They had two children together, Kevin and Maureen.
In 1998, Duane married Beverly Neske; they were married 22 years until his passing.
Duane “Ken” enjoyed fishing, hunting, and cutting wood; he could do just about anything. He always had a cup of coffee in his hand and good stories. Duane and his “Buddy Charlie” shared a ’59 Jeep, entering several parades together and often just driving around Baker County.
He had been a member of the First Lutheran Church since 1957; he also belonged to the V.F.W, the Elkhorn Swingers Square Dance Club; Duane also participated with the Old Oregon Trail Ride.
Duane is survived by his wife, Beverly Schaer; his son, Kevin Schaer, and his daughter, Maureen Anderson; his stepchildren, John and Marcella Neske, Patty and Richard Howe, Martin and Mary Neske, and Dana and Mark Robinson; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Anna Schaer; his first wife of 40 years, Sherry Francis Schaer; his sister Arlene Spriet, and brother-in-law Deal Spriet; his stepdaughter, Kathy Smietana; and his sisters-in-law, Glenda Schaer and Cheryl Hilderbrand.
Memorial contributions can be made to the First Lutheran Church or Community Connection through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Duane’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.