Dwight Saunders
Richland, 1958-2020
Dwight Allen Saunders, 62, a lifelong Richland resident, died on Oct. 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
His graveside service will take place on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m. at the Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. Friends are invited to join the family for a potluck following at the Saunders cabin.
Dwight was born on Jan. 10, 1958, at Baker to Dalton S. Saunders and Jane M. Allen-Saunders. He grew up with siblings Marcia and Daniel.
Dwight lived in Richland for all his life; he went to grade school at Richland Elementary and attended Pine-Eagle High School in Halfway, graduating in 1976. He was born into a ranching family, and was 5th generation. After high school Dwight wanted to go to college. He had all of his money saved up and wanted to be a lawyer. Sadly, both grandfathers died the year he graduated, so he put his college money back into the farm and stayed home and ranched.
He married Deborah L. Carper at Winnemucca, Nevada, on Nov. 6, 1992. They met in high school and later on found each other again. They had two children, Sierra Lynne (24) and Sydney Leigh (22).
Dwight loved raising cattle, he was a hard worker. He enjoyed playing cards, loved to visit, always said “Hello.” He enjoyed hunting, fishing and shooting guns.
Dwight got to enjoy all the colors from working outside. His favorite seasons were spring, when the calves were born, and the fall, when the calves came home from the forest. He loved football and his favorite team was “whoever beat the Cowboys.” He loved his horse, Sis, and recently, Honey. Dwight was a Mason, a Shriner, a member of the Lions Club, school board member and was a board member on the ditches for years.
Dwight’s favorite saying was “I am so poor if it took a quarter to go around the world he couldn’t get out of Richland.” He loved being a Dad, his proudest moments were when his two beautiful daughters were born.
Dwight is survived by his wife of 27 years, Debbie; his daughters, Sierra and Sydney; his brothers, Dan Saunders and Bill Fields; his brother in-law, George Gover; his nephew, Stacy Gover, and his wife, Morgan; his nieces, Holly and Dustin Gallimore, Joey and Ryan Davis and families; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gene and Cindy Carper, Susan and David Clason, Jerry and Shelly Smith, and Mark and Melody Weir; his nieces and nephews, Elisha Suldan, Raleigh Coffman, Renae Coffman-Hansen, Randi Coffman-Smith, Derek Harlan, Adrian Roach, Colton, Branden and Dalton Weir, along with spouses; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, Merritt W. Saunders and Eva D. McDowell-Saunders, Gover D. Allen, and Ruth M. Stace-Allen; his parents, Dalton S. Saunders and Jane M. Allen-Saunders; his sister, Marcia M. Saunders-Gover; his mother and father in-law, Darrell and Anita Carper; and his nieces, Jennifer and Kayla Carper.
Debbie and the girls would like everyone to remember Dwight for his legacy of his management of his generational ranch and his special wittiness.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in memory of Dwight, the family suggests either the Hilary Bonn Benevolent Fund or the Eagle Valley Ambulance through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.