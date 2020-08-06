E. Kay Munsell
Formerly of Baker City, 1927-2019
E. Kay Munsell, 92, formerly of Baker City and La Grande, died Dec. 23, 2019, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Meridian, Idaho.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, services were cancelled. A private interment took place at Grandview Cemetery in La Grande, where she was laid to rest with her husband, Roy.
Kay was born on Feb. 13, 1927, at Intake, Montana, to Earnest and Hazel Sutton. She married Don McClain and had three children: Mike, Ken and Peggy.
On April 10, 1965, Kay married Roy Munsell and added to her family Luci and Becky.
Kay, at one time, was secretary for the Forest Service until she remarried, then she was the bookkeeper for Munsell Logging. When she and Roy retired from logging, they purchased a farm at Adrian, where they raised cows and sheep and grew hay and corn crops, as well as a large garden. They enjoyed traveling in their 5th wheel to many states and countries.
Kay loved to quilt. It was her passion to bless all of her family with their own quilt. All those who have one, cherish all of her heart and soul that went into making it.
Kay is survived by her sister, Marie Downing; her sisters-in-law, Helen Sutton and Velda Sutton of Amboy, Washington; her children, Mike McClain (Rollean) of Nyssa, Ken McClain (Brenda) of Gainesville, Georgia, Peggy (McClain, Valentine) Johns (Kelly) of Longmont, Colorado, Luci Brown (Lynn) of Seattle, and Becky Seely (Don) of Spokane, Washington; 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews, including Danny Munsell of New York.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy Munsell; her brothers, Walt Sutton, Keven Sutton and David Sutton; and her sister, Enid Wilson.
A special thanks to all the caregivers at Edgewood Assisted Living at Fruitland, Idaho, for the excellent care and compassion they gave her for the past five years of her life.
Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
