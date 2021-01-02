Edmond Austin
Formerly of Baker City, 1937-2020
Edmond Charles Austin, 83, a former Baker City resident, died Nov. 16, 2020, at Payette, Idaho.
Ed was born on March 8, 1937, at Haines to Jay and Alta Austin. He lived and attended school in Baker. After graduation he joined the National Guard. He married Jan Cheatham and two sons joined the family.
Ed later moved to Ontario and was a Farmers Insurance Agent for more than 20 years. After Jan passed away he married Sandra Fitchett.
Ed is survived by his wife, Sandra; his sons, Scott Fitchett and Craig Austin; his sister, Mary Rose (Earl) Cheatham; and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Ed was preceded in death by his son, Randy; his brother, Jerry; and his parents.
