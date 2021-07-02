Edward Rau
Baker City, 1937-2021
Edward George “Ed” Rau, 83, of Baker City, died June 28, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City.
His funeral was today, July 3 at 11:30 a.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. A brief committal service followed at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Ed was born on July 26, 1937, at Portland to George and Katherine (Schimpf) Rau; they lived on Sauvies Island. The family moved a few times, including to Ridgefield, Washington, and Scappoose, Oregon, where he graduated from high school.
He worked for Benson, Bodine, and Clark Commission Co. as a private treaty livestock salesman at the Portland Stock Yards until it went sale ring auction. On Dec. 1, 1957, Ed sailed on the SS Ventura to Hawaii as a stock tender for a load of hogs. He was at sea a total of five and a half days.
Ed was drafted into the United States Army in September of 1962, and ranked an SP5 at the time of his discharge and transfer to the United States Army Reserve. He earned a Good Conduct Medal and a Sharpshooter qualification.
In Barton, Oregon, Ed married Anna Marie Moore on June 25, 1965. They moved to a small farm in the Nehalem Valley, where he raised his family. In 1987 Ed and Anna bought a ranch in the Keating Valley near Baker City. He was a licensed and bonded livestock buyer and loved going to livestock auctions, which was a big part of his business. Ed also put up hay and ran sheep on the ranch. For over 20 years, he was a stock contractor for the Haines Stampede Rodeo. He supplied the sheep for the Mutton Bustin’ contests each Fourth of July.
Ed is survived by his wife of 56 years, Anna Rau of Baker City; his daughter, Janie Shetler, son-in-law, Robin Shetler, and their two sons, Andrew and Mark; his son, George Rau, daughter-in-law, Jody Rau, and their two daughters, Mikayla and Jorgie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Katherine Rau; and his brothers, Fred, Hank, Wally, and Manny Rau.
Memorial contributions can be made to the United Service Organization (USO) in honor of Edward through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To leave an online condolence Edward’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
