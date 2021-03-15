Eleanor Sullivan
Baker City, 1932-2021
Eleanor Clare Sullivan, 89, of Baker City, died on March 6, 2021, with her beloved family by her side.
A private funeral mass will take place at St. Joseph’s Mission in Unity. A celebration of Eleanor’s life and disposition of her ashes will take place this summer at her home on the family ranch in Hereford.
Eleanor was born on Jan. 3, 1932, at La Grande to Oris Mehlhorn and Jean Malone. She spent her early years in Pine Valley as well as many subsequent summers there with her grandparents, Ethel and Albert Mehlhorn, most often on horseback. Pine Valley always held a special place in her heart.
Eleanor graduated from Hereford Union High in 1950 and married Duwayne Sullivan that same year; they had four children together. She remained involved in the family ranch her entire life. Ranching was often challenging, but she loved it dearly and counted it as one of her true blessings in life. She was dedicated to her children and her church, St. Joseph’s Mission, both of which helped her through tough times and brought her immense joy. She always found the best in others, and all who had the privilege of knowing Eleanor know what an amazing woman she truly was.
She is survived by her brother, Walt Ebell and his wife, Dianna; her son, Dan “Boone” Sullivan and Molly McCoy; her daughters, Teresa Sullivan, Kathleen Sullivan and Mary Ann “Cookie” Wise and her husband Wayne; six grandchildren, Jason Wise and his wife, Robyn, Daniel Sullivan and his wife, Melissa, Tara Phillips and her husband, Bill, Andrea Wilson, Justus Wise and Collin Jones; great-grandchildren Taytum, Morgan and Ethan Wise, Mirra and Sylvia Sullivan, Sawyer Jones, and soon-to-be Marshall Phillips; there are numerous cousins, nieces and nephews who always held a special place in her heart as well.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, Oris and Jean; her husband, Duwayne; and her sister, Lois Moody.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heart ’N Home Hospice, who the family greatly appreciated, the Hereford Community Hall, and St. Joseph’s Mission, where Eleanor devoted much of her time and love. Contributions can be made through Gray’s West and Co., P.O. Box 726, Baker City, OR 97814.
