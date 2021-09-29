Elmer Hill
Baker City, 1958-2021
Elmer Merle Hill, 63, of Baker City, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 24, 2021, with his wife, Sheila, and his daughters, Shelby and Kristen, by his side.
Elmer’s celebration of life took place Sept. 30 at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, with Pastor Lennie Spooner officiating. Interment followed at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Elmer was born on July 30, 1958, in Baker City to Don and Martha Hill. He grew up on the family farm on Old Wingville Road. Growing up on the farm taught Elmer from a young age what hard work really is. One of Elmer’s first jobs was milking cows for Rohner’s Dairy. He later went to work for Ellingson Lumber Company, which led him to the woods as a timber faller for various logging companies. Logging was one of the first loves of his life, which only made his love for the mountains grow stronger.
Elmer met the true love of his life, Sheila Treanor, on New Year’s Eve of 1990. The two quickly realized they never wanted to be apart and tied the knot on Aug. 2, 1991. They wanted to start their family right away, and on Sept. 9, 1992, they welcomed their first daughter, Shelby, into the world. A short two years later, on Sept. 2, 1994, Kristen was welcomed to the family. Elmer’s world and priorities were forever changed. His little girls had him wrapped around their fingers. In 1997 Elmer ended his career in logging to join Ash Grove Cement Company so that he could spend more time with his family. He worked there for the past 24 years.
Elmer loved the outdoors. His favorite things were hunting and fishing. He never missed a chance to take his girls with him. Archery hunting became a passion of his. He loved the challenge and the rush of calling in a big bull elk. He passed his love for hunting and fishing onto his girls, and countless memories were made.
Elmer and Sheila entered a new phase in their lives when they were blessed with grandchildren. A whole new love was found. His grandkids quickly became the center of his universe. From playing race cars with his grandsons to dress up with his granddaughters, he never could tell them no.
Elmer also had a strong love for the Lord. On April 26, 1995, he asked Jesus into his heart and learned the importance of teaching his children to know and love the Lord.
Elmer was a genuine, kind, reliable, and hard-working man who always put his family first. It is going to be very difficult for Sheila, Shelby, and Kristen to face their tomorrows without him.
Elmer is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sheila; his daughters, Shelby (Shane) Page of Norfolk, Virginia, and Kristen (Tommy) Lein of Baker City; his grandsons, Connor and Austin Page, and his granddaughters, Jacquelyn and Danika Lein; his brother, Larry (Lorrie) Hill, and his sister, Donna (Tom) Bunch, all of Baker City; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his two infant daughters, Emily and Katie; and his parents, Don and Martha Hill.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, by mailing your check to 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence Elmer’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.