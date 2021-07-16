Elvin Carter
Baker City, 1929-2021
Elvin Eugene Carter, 92, of Baker City entered into rest on July 10, 2021, at Meadowbrook Place.
His funeral service will be Monday, July 19 at 11 a.m. at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, with interment following at Mount Hope Cemetery. There will not be a public viewing for Elvin.
Carl and Stella (Sharpe) Carter became the proud parents of Elvin Carter on June 22, 1929, at Sunnyside, Washington. Elvin attended high school in Bickleton, Washington, and graduated in 1948. He married Mary Jean Deutsch (Jones) in Baker on June 1, 1950.
Elvin was a logger and was employed by Hopkins and Mason Logging for 11 years. He always maintained that Orin Hopkins and Mickey Mason were great bosses and wonderful friends. In the early 1980s he and his son, Tom formed E & T Carter Logging with his son-in-la Wayne Ryder as head mechanic; they logged for 28 years.
Elvin and Mary Jean enjoyed attending all their sons’ (Tom and Tony) baseball games throughout the years; they never missed one! They also loved to listen to their daughter Jeanie’s beautiful piano music and their son Tom’s singing.
Elvin was a member of the Associated Oregon Loggers and a lifetime member of the Baker County Sheriff’s Posse and the Sumpter Valley Railroad. He was also a proud and dedicated Seventh-day Adventist, serving as a head Elder for his church for many years.
Elvin is survived by his wife of 71 years, Mary Jean Deutsch Carter of Baker City; his sons, Tom (Dawn) Carter of Baker City and Tony Carter of Kent, Washington; his daughter, Jean Ann (Wayne) Ryder of Baker City; his sisters, Mary Jean Mann of Baker City, Ruby (Bill) Hohensee of Gresham, and Pearl (Smokey) Stover of League City, Texas; his brothers, Dean (Rosie) Carter of Nampa, Idaho, and Larry (Diana) Carter of Salem. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Becky (Brian) Clark of Spray, Erin (Joe) Woodcock of Rexburg, Idaho, TJ (BethAnn) Carter of Twin Bridges, Montana, Dustin (Heidi) Carter of Thompson Falls, Montana, Christy (Daryl) of Baker City, Angie Ryder Aldrich of Baker City, and Rylee Carter of Kent, Washington; seven great-grandsons, eight great-granddaughters, and one great-great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Stella Carter; his sister, Vernice Naught; and his brother, Bud Carter.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Seventh-day Adventist Church through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To leave an online condolence for Elvin’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
