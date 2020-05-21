Elvyn Bell
Baker City, 1926-2020
Elvyn Edward Bell, 93, of Baker City, died peacefully at his home on May 11, 2020.
His memorial service and celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Elvyn was born on Dec. 10, 1926, at Wallowa to Leslie “Bus” and May Martin Bell. He attended school in Wallowa and Baker, graduating from St. Francis Academy in Baker City.
He served his county in both the Army and then the Air Force, returning to Baker in 1950 to marry his high school sweetheart, Patricia Louise Schmidt.
Elvyn worked in the lumber industry, at Collins/Pondosa Pine in Pondosa, near Medical Springs, for 8 years and then for the Kinzua Corporation at Kinzua and then at Heppner when the Kinzua Corporation moved its operations. He worked there for 31 years, retiring as a supervisor in 1990. He and Patricia spent many years enjoying retirement. They traveled in their fifth-wheel to Yuma, Arizona, and beyond with their friends.
He and Patti sold their home in Heppner and relocated to Baker City in 2003. Elvyn enjoyed hunting, fishing, travel, woodworking, just being with family, and gardening. He was a member of the Elks, VFW, and American Legion.
Elvyn is survived by his wife, Patricia; his sons, Kevin Bell (Terri) of Baker City and Kent Bell (Karmen) of Grants Pass; his grandchildren, Kyle Bell (Kelsey) of Portland, Kristen Anderson (Bernt) of Haines, Drew Bell, and Meggan Martin (Miles), all of Grants Pass; his great-grandchildren, Braden Bell (Jacqui) of Temple, Texas, who is stationed at Fort Hood, McKenzie Hayhurst (Kris) of Raeford, North Carolina, who is stationed at Fort Bragg, and Salvi Anderson of Haines.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and May Bell; a sister, Florence Bell; and a great-granddaughter, Gyda Anderson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Best Friends of Baker through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of Elvyn or to leave a condolence for his family, go to www.grayswestco.com
