Eric Sherman
Baker City, 1977-2020
Eric Wayne Sherman, 43, of Baker City, died June 22, 2020, near Haines.
At his request, a service will not be held.
Eric was born on Jan. 23, 1977, in Eugene to James and Patricia (Murray) Sherman. He attended Baker High School. Eric obtained his crane operator license, CDL and became a certified welder. He worked as a conductor for Union Pacific Railroad for three years.
Eric enjoyed working on trucks, welding, and weightlifting. He attended Elkhorn Baptist and Harvest Church. His greatest accomplishments were his daughters and grandchildren.
Survivors include his daughters, Cailan Sherman of Baker City and Kenzie Sherman of Haines; his mother, Patricia Sherman; brother, James Sherman; and sister, Tanya (Mike) Schuh all of Baker City. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Huxley and Sawyer.
Eric was preceded in death by his father, James Ronald Sherman; aunt, Pamela Lee Sherman; and his grandparents. To light a candle in memory of Eric, or to leave a condolence for the family, go to www.grayswestco.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.