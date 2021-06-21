Eric Taylor
1965-2021
Eric Dale Taylor, 55, the son of Dale and Judy Taylor of Halfway, died unexpectedly on June 17, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
A traditional funeral service is set for Saturday, June 26 at 11 a.m. at the Pine Valley Fairground Exhibit Hall in Halfway. Interment will be at Pine Haven Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception at the Exhibit Hall immediately following the interment.
Eric Dale was born on Sept. 3, 1965, at Baker City to Dale and Judy Taylor. He graduated in 1984 from Canby Union High School, where he played football and had some of the best times in his life with lifelong friends. Right out of high school he was employed by Taylor Honda in Woodburn, where he worked for 34 years in parts and sales. He loved working with motorcycles as they were a lifetime passion. He also loved coming home to Eastern Oregon to go deer and elk hunting.
Eric is survived by his parents, Dale and Judy Taylor; his wife, Judy Stanger-Taylor; his stepchildren, Ashley Brugger, Justin Brown, Rachelle Dominguez, Kristi Strange and Stephanie Strange; his sisters, Kim Scharbrough, Cathy Hallgarth and Jennifer Morwood; and his nieces and nephews, Josh Taylor, Orie Harris, Jessie Harris and Steven Davis.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in memory of Eric, the family suggests the Pine Valley Fair Association through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
