Eugene Meier
North Powder, 1972-2021
Eugene Don Meier, 48, of North Powder, left us too soon on April 10, 2021, after losing his battle with colon cancer.
A private celebration of his life will be held by the family, followed by an ash scattering ceremony at a future date. Though Eugene undoubtedly had his faults, he loved his family and friends, and he was beloved by all who knew him.
Eugene was born on July 26, 1972, at Portland, where he was raised. He attended both David Douglas High School and Reynolds High School. Eugene was the oldest of five kids, and he took the responsibility of being the oldest brother seriously. He will always be remembered as a hero by his brother and sisters. When his sisters couldn’t walk, he gave them piggyback rides or offered to carry them. When bored, he would read books, play games, or wrestle with his siblings, getting on his knees to make it fair. And when they ultimately got in trouble, Eugene was always quick to take the blame and the worst of the punishment. His early life formed his character, and he was fun-loving, surprisingly sensitive, and a very caring person.
Eugene had a special relationship with his mom, a single parent most of his life, which made him the man of the house at an early age. He had so much love and respect for his mom, and he was genuinely concerned for her wellbeing. He worried about her as she started to get older and spoke to his siblings about preserving and passing on her culture and legacy. Likewise, his mom worried about Eugene and wanted him to make a good life for himself. Together, they ran the North Powder Motel for the past five years, and they helped to look after one another. Eugene could make his mom laugh like nobody else. He was so funny, and he had such a quick wit and sharp sense of humor.
Growing up, his mom relied on him to fix and repair everything from the family home, her rental units, to her many $1,000 junk cars that she insisted on driving. That is where Eugene learned to fix and repair almost anything. If he didn’t know how to fix it, he would always find a way to figure it out. As his skills grew, Eugene eventually developed a true passion and talent for restoring and selling classic cars. He loved talking about his cars and how he found them, the repairs he did, and the profit made when he resold them. He could spot a diamond in the rough from a mile away.
Eugene loved his daughter Stormy very much, though he regretted being unable to be the father he wanted to be for her. Eugene cherished every photo of Stormy. He had every single picture of her, from baby pictures to all of her school pictures. He was proud of her, and he wanted to build a relationship with her as she grew older. Eugene would agree that his daughter is his legacy, and though he was not always able to show it, he would want Stormy to know how much he loved her.
Eugene was the best kind of friend you could ask for, and he was generous and kind to a fault. He made friends easily, and he loved bonding with others that shared his same interests from fishing, hunting, cars, camping, and so much more. He was just fun to be around most of the time. We are so thankful for the outpouring of love and support and the many condolences we have received from friends, family, and the community, his family said.
Eugene is survived by his daughter, Stormy Hampton; his mother, Sung Meier; his brother, Doug Meier; and his sisters Min Meier, Kim Standifer and Tai McClure.
Eugene was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Meier Jr.; his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Lillian Meier; and his maternal grandparents, Sook Ho and Ok Hyun Kim.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Eugene, the family suggests Hunt of a Lifetime through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
