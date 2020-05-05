Evelyn Ryan
Baker City, 1950-2020
H. Evelyn (Witham) Ryan, 74, a former Baker City resident, died April 15, 2020, in Pennsylvania.
Evelyn was born on Aug. 27, 1945, at Baker City to Harvey and Hertha Witham and was a fifth-generation Bakerite. She graduated from Baker High School in 1963 and attended Eastern Oregon College. In 1964 she married Robert Ryan, and they had three children.
For many years they lived at Great Falls, Montana, and in 2000 they moved to Scranton, Pennsylvania, to be near their children. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and nothing made her happier than to have her family around her dining room table. She was also a devoted church member and helped to build many churches in communities.
She is survived by her husband, Bob, of Allentown, Pennsylvania; three children, Mike Ryan and Mollie Peiren, both of Wallkill, New York, and Mitch Ryan of Factoryville, New Jersey; two grandchildren, Brady and Jake; three sisters, Jeanne Schumacher of Baker City, Reba Sharp of Beaverton and Anna Baum of La Grande.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Hertha, and a much-loved grandmother, Maudie, who always referred to her as “Sissy.”
