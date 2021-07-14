Evelyne Fisher
Formerly of Haines, 1932-2021
Evelyne Stephens Fisher, 89, a former longtime Haines resident, died June 27, 2021, at Aberdeen, Washington.
Her memorial service will take place on Saturday, July 24 at 11 a.m. at South Aberdeen Baptist Church.
A memorial service and interment will be announced and held at a later date in Haines.
Evelyne was born on April 12, 1932, at Mitchell, Oregon, to Ralph and Rose Stephens. She was the second of five children. Her family settled in Haines, and Evelyne graduated from North Powder High School in 1949. She and Elbert married on April 6, 1952, at Haines.
Evelyne lived in Oregon until she moved to Washington at age 85. She moved in 2017 to Cosmopolis, Washington, to be close to her daughter, Jane, after a long hard winter that was the final straw. There, she immersed herself in her community by joining South Aberdeen Baptist Church, getting to know her neighbors and spending time with family.
Evelyne loved life and nature and all its beauty. Sewing, reading, and walking her dog filled her days. She also spent many years painting watercolors. One of her favorite paintings was of her granddaughter, Stefanie, looking into a nest in a tree. An avid seamstress, she wore out her sewing machine making pillowcase dresses for children in need. Evelyne was an active member of the Haines Baptist Church, the Mutual Improvement Club, and Haines Museum. She enjoyed travelling to new places with Elbert and they could be found during the summer, attending fairs and markets selling his honey and her art.
Because family was of utmost importance to Evelyne, she was always willing to lend a hand. She would substitute as cook, work the potato harvest, make special sewing projects, and babysit willingly. When relatives asked for information about her family, she wrote stories using her pen name, Ann Tevlon — mimicking the way her nieces and nephews said Aunt Evelyne! Memories are of her quick wit, her head for numbers and dates, her family focus, and her love of God.
Evelyne is survived by her sister, Marilyn Kidder of Lewiston, Idaho; her brother, Bob (Caren) Stephens and sister-in-law Nina (Richard) Stephens of Haines; her children, Jane Edwards of Aberdeen, Susan (Bill Alexander) Fisher-Alexander of Pendleton, Joe (Shelley) Fisher of Gold Hill, and Laura (Greg) Wallace of Las Vegas; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Evelyne was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert, after 59 years of marriage; her parents, Ralph and Rose Stephens; her brothers, Richard and Don; and her brother-in-law, Bill Kidder.
Memorials can be made to Haines Baptist Church General Fund, Mercy Corps or South Aberdeen Baptist Church roof project.
