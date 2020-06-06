Everett Scrivner
Baker City, 1927-2020
Everett Franklin Scrivner, 92, of Baker City, died peacefully on June 2, 2020.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only a graveside service with military honors take place Monday, June 8, at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Everett was born on July 27, 1927, at Wilder, Idaho, to Vollie and Maude Scrivner. He attended Churchill Elementary School in Baker City, Shumway Junior High in Vancouver, Washington, and Franklin High School in Portland, where he graduated.
Everett served in the United States Navy from 1945 to 1946. He was stationed in San Diego.
A friend, Betty Wolfe, introduced Everett to his lifelong love and companion, Eva LaVelle Conklin, at the Eltrym Theater, and they were married on Oct. 28, 1950, at Baker City. They are the parents of two children, Sharon and Rick.
For 40 years, Everett was the Texaco distributer in Baker City. To his family though, he was the guy who could fix anything.
Everett loved all sports, especially baseball. He played third base for the Baker Loggers semi-pro team. He earned the nickname “Digger” for his fantastic fielding abilities. He continued to play variations of baseball, including slow-pitch softball. He was instrumental in the development of the Baker Little League Baseball program and the baseball facilities such as Wade Williams, and Leo Adler fields in Baker City. For 12 years he coached the Dodgers Little League Team and a Babe Ruth team.
After retirement, Everett started golfing and spent many happy hours golfing with his family as well as his good buddy, Pat Guymon. During his years golfing he made a hole in one three times.
Another hobby he enjoyed was making “Tweety Birds.” He used model airplane propellers for the wings, and he would give them to anyone who wanted one. All his grandchildren have “Tweety Birds” and as they have grown and now have their own homes they say “A home is not a home until a Tweety Bird hangs in your tree.”
Everett and LaVelle loved to go camping. They started with a little trailer, then had a camper on the back of their pickup, and finally a fifth wheel. They camped many places from Canada to Lake Mead, but their favorite places were Phillips Reservoir and Gary Smith’s cabin.
In June 1976, Everett became a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a year later, on June 23, 1977, he was sealed to his eternal companion, Eva LaVelle, for time and all eternity in the Oakland Temple. He loved the Gospel of Jesus Christ and held many callings where he served with commitment and diligence. He and LaVelle served for many years as Home Teaching Companions and served many people in their ward. They also served in the Boise Idaho Temple as Ordinance Workers.
Everett is survived by his wife, Eva LaVelle; his daughter, Sharon Vollie Durbin and her husband, Rick, of Nephi, Utah; his son, Richard John Scrivner and his wife, Barbara, of Baker City; his grandchildren, Cristopher Durbin (Emily), Casey Durbin (Pauline), Kandice Taylor (Ryan), Daniel Scrivner (Crystal), Mitchell Durbin (Angela), Michael Durbin, Cassie Brown (Ben), Drew Scrivner (Suzi), and Kaitlyn Allen (Jared); 29 great-grandchildren including Durbin grandchildren, Olivia, Ty, Trent, Jadon, Macie, Piper, Venessa, Mason, Joslin, Payton, Harlee, Avery, Jayce, Ryder, and Myles; Scrivner great-grandchildren: Chase, Paige, Elyse, Ruby, Josie, Charlie, Clay, Addyson, Easton, Paxton, Emsley, Remington, Sawyer and Vinny.
Everett was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ernie and Virgil; and his sister, Helen Marconi.
Life will never be the same without him, his family said. His legacy of perseverance, love and devotion to family and enthusiasm for life will live on in those of us he left behind.
A special thanks for the kind service he received from Settler’s Park and Wetona Illingsworth.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Everett, the family suggests the Intermountain Primary Children’s Medical Hospital through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
