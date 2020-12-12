Fern Homan
Formerly of Baker City, 1926-2020
Fern Homan, 94, died on Dec. 6, 2020, at her home in Union with family by her side.
She requested cremation by Loveland Funeral Chapel, and a private family memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Fern was born on Oct. 17, 1926, at Twin Falls, Idaho, to Archie Searles and Augusta (Massengale) Searles.
She was raised and educated in La Grande and Baker City. At her dad’s berry farm, Fern met and later married John “Jack” Hunter Jr. They had five children, and divorced after 15 years.
She then met and spent 24 years married to Richard Homan and they had two children.
Fern worked in her dad’s restaurants as a teenager. When she married Jack, they started the Gypo Logging Co. and had a contract with Union Pacific Railroad making car stakes for flatbed cars. After Jack was injured, they acquired a contract with the Forest Service gathering pine cones for tree seeds.
Throughout her life she found enjoyment in camping, fishing, boating, traveling, and spending time with family. She had an amazing talent for drawing and writing poetry. She won many local contests with her photography. She was not afraid to tackle home remodel projects. You never knew what was going to be different when you came home at the end of the day. Every year she would enter her kids on the Fourth of July parade and spent days decorating the float. We always won, her children said. Looking back, there was not much she could not do if she set her mind to it. But her true passion was her family and raising seven kids.
She had a mischievous little grin when she was about to do or say something she knew she shouldn’t, but here it comes.
She is survived by her children, Larry “Buck” Hunter (Mary) of Kuna, Idaho, Linda Weldon of Arlington, Washington, Allan “Buster” Hunter (Mary) of La Grande, John Hunter (Janice) of Union, and Julie Homan (Rick) of Baker City; her sister, Darlene Martin of Port Orchard, Washington; a sister-in-law, Vernitta Searles of Pendleton; her forever-daughter in-law, Sheral Morrison; 16 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Fern was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, John “Jack” Hunter Jr. and Richard Homan; a brother, four sisters and three brothers-in-law; her son, Jim Hunter; her son in-law, Steve Weldon; her great-granddaughter, Samantha Weldon; and her daughter, Karen Homan.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com
