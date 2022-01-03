Frances Yaggie
Baker City, 1959-2021
Frances Yaggie, 62, of Baker City, died Dec. 20, 2021, at her home, surrounding by loving friends after a courageous battle against pancreatic cancer.
There are no services planned.
Frances was born on Oct. 13, 1959, in Reykjavik, Iceland. She was adopted as an infant by naval petty officer Jack Yaggie, and Jack then brought her to the United States. They remained as close father and daughter throughout his life.
Friends of Frances describe her as having been a very strong, resilient lady, capable of almost anything she set her mind to. Her childhood was challenging and some experiences even hard to imagine, but she developed an awesome ability to take care of herself and enjoy life. She seemed to be an unusual combination of someone with a strong will and self discipline, and then also a sweet and gentle lover of people, animals and nature. Frances loved to give to others and she constantly proved that with gifts of kindness and friendly visits to everyone she knew.
Frances was best known locally as a self-employed and highly successful painting contractor, and she enjoyed the arts, drawing, painting and crafts. In sharing how she felt about painting she said in her words of experience, “don’t be afraid of color.” She loved planting flowers and gardening. Her favorite color was yellow and her favorite plant was Million Bells. She wanted to be remembered for her laugh, her smile and sense of humor.
Frances was a member of the Elks Club, and in the recent past she had purchased a motorcycle and was learning to ride. Everything amazed Frances and she was always up for something new and fun.
She especially loved cats and they were always a part of her life — whether they were hers or belonged to someone else. She was very knowledgeable about animals and their needs and friends found her very helpful when they had pet problems.
Frances is survived by her brother, Michael Yaggie; her sister, Dale Laskowitz, and brother-in-law, Gary Laskowitz; her nephews, Sean and Eric Laskowitz; she leaves three very special cats and many, many friends, some of whom cared for her tenderly in her last months and who will miss her deeply and never forget her.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Jack Yaggie and Margaret McLaughlin; her stepsister, Debbie Summers, and brother-in-law, Gordon Summers.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Frances, she suggested Best Friends of Baker (animal shelter and rescue) through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
(1) entry
Beautiful obit.😪😪
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.