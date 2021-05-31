Francis Williamson
Baker City, 1925-2021
Family member, fisherman, gardener and friend, Francis Anton Williamson, 95, of Baker City, Oregon, left us on May 24, 2021, after living what he often said was a great life with no regrets.
Mass of Christian Burial was Saturday, May 29 at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Baker City, with Father Suresh Kumar Telagani officiating. A graveside interment with military honors took place this morning, June 1, at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion, St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, or to a charity of one’s choice through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
Francis was a breath of positivity and beloved by many. He will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to know him.
Francis was born on Oct. 12, 1925, at David City, Nebraska, to Anton and Minnie Williamson, the oldest boy of nine children. His father worked as a sharecropper before they packed up the family in an old “Oakland” flatbed truck and headed west. They settled at Bourne, six miles north of Sumpter, in 1940, where his father began work in the gold mines.
Francis would sometimes tell the story of the snow being so deep around their house in Bourne that they would have to jump out an upstairs window. After a few years in Bourne, the family moved to Baker City.
At the age of 18, Francis joined the military to defend our country in the Second World War. A dedicated and skilled soldier, he received an award for being a “sharp-Shooter” while in basic training. During the war, he fought in Okinawa, and the South Pacific Theater. He had some close calls; once, lightning struck near his foxhole and completely paralyzed him for a short time. Another time, a live mortar shell landed just a few feet from him but fortunately did not explode. He was honorably discharged after the war ended, with the rank of staff sergeant. Francis said he was “very happy to be heading home and thanked GOD that he was alive.”
Upon returning from the war, he married the love of his life, Margaret, and they welcomed a son, Robert, and a daughter, Kathy, into the world. A talented carpenter, Francis built the home where he and Margaret raised their family and he continued to live for over 65 years, a happy house that remains full of love to this day. He spent 44 years working in the local lumber industry, first at the Oregon Lumber Co. as a lumber sorter, then as a box car loader and dry kiln operator for the Burnt River Lumber Co./Ellingson Lumber Company.
Francis didn’t slow down after retiring. He continued to socialize, run the shuffleboard table, and serve his community through the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) the Eagles and the Catholic Church. He loved camping and fishing, and you could often find him on his boat or bank fishing somewhere enjoying an Old Milwaukee with family members, just happy to be out, whether catching fish or not. When not at Unity Reservoir or Phillips Lake, you might find him with his grandchildren in the garage, endlessly taking things apart just so they could rebuild them together. He took pride in working on his property at “The Gulch,” building bridges, waterwheels and beloved swingsets that made family barbecues and reunions that much more special.
Francis had a wonderful, supportive family and looked forward to his regular visitors in recent years. He spent the majority of his life in a closeknit neighborhood with his sister two houses away, his brother right next door, and his mother only four blocks away.
Family was important to him and Francis especially enjoyed meeting several cousins from Holland who traveled to Oregon for a visit. Francis’ parents had immigrated from Holland, through Ellis Island, to the United States in the early 1920s.
Francis remained resilient, positive, and hardworking throughout his life. After a severe, life-threatening stroke in 2018, he set a personal goal of returning home and remaining independent. After a mere three months in assisted living at the “Bee-Hive” and with excellent staff help, he was able to obtain his goal of returning home. At 92, he was proud to get his driver’s license renewed for another eight years. Even in his 90s, he took pride in maintaining his lawn and garden areas and caring for his dog. He was truly a great man, and he will be forever missed by his family and many friends.
Francis is survived by his children, Robert (Linda) Williamson and Kathy (Tom) Fisk; his grandchildren, Erin (Jordan Wilson) Williamson, Matt (Kara Fink) Fisk, Jennie (Matt Walker) Williamson, and Scott (Laura Helgerson) Fisk; his great-grandchildren, Nolan and Tyson Arvat, and Emrys and Henning Fisk; his brothers, Tony and Don Williamson; his sisters, Margaret (Don) Sagendorf and Shirley Sagendorf; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and his canine friend, Martie.
Francis was preceded in death by his parents, Anton Henry and Wilhelmina “Minnie” Williamson; his wife, Margaret (Curtiss) Williamson; his brothers, Leo (Frances) Williamson and John Williamson; his sisters, Mary (Andy) DeVos and Anne (Don) Wickert; his sister-in-law, Pat Williamson; his brother-in-law, Harry Sagendorf; his nephew, John Leo Williamson; and several canine companions.
To leave an online condolence for Francis’ family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.