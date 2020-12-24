‘Frank’ Spivey
Baker City, 1948-2020
Harvey Franklin “Frank” Spivey, 66, of Baker City, died on Dec. 7, 2020, at John Day. He was visiting a friend and talking about his old stomping grounds.
Frank will be cremated through Grays West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, and sadly at this time, with all that is going on, we will not be holding a funeral or memorial service due to COVID restrictions, his family said. We will plan something when restrictions are lifted so that all of you who loved him can come and celebrate with us, his family said.
“Frank” was born on Sept. 21, 1954, to Harvey Ethridge Spivey and Elaine Kitty Combs. He was one of six children. Most of those know him as “Frank” and have memories filled with laughter and asking him the question, “well, did you learn your lesson?” The answer was always “yes”; however, it was followed by an action that proved otherwise.
Frank loved to spend his spare time outside and in the mountains, logging, fishing, or hunting for mushrooms. Fishing was a favorite pastime for Frank and his family, and he shared that with many. He was a very mechanically gifted man when it came to tearing apart a vehicle; he could do so down to the nuts and bolts and put it all back together again, all from his memory. Frank was also very well known for his beautiful blue eyes and a great sense of humor; he loved to give people a hard time!
Frank attended Wheeler High School with many of his cousins and was very well known for driving like a crazy man in his prized possession, a’ 57 Chevy Bel Air, and a Roadrunner. They all lived in Kinzua and said they have memories of him driving fast up the mountain every morning to school, and he always had his pack of cigarettes rolled up in his sleeve, which is something he still did all of his years. After he graduated from Fossil in 1972, Frank joined the military, where even then, as a young man, he danced to his own beat while serving.
It was always interesting to see him dance, too; it usually involved him falling into someone or something. His family believed he had a very persuasive bad guy on that right shoulder who always won the debate of what to do, or he just really enjoyed being in trouble. His survivors feel the pain for Grandpa Harvey, Grandma Kitty, and all his siblings.
As much as he will be missed, knowing he is safe and no longer causing trouble is a blessing in disguise, his family said.
Frank is survived by his ex-wives, Earlene Dillard and Nancy Hinkley; his children, Heather Osborn, Lacey Ortiz, Tanya Pierce, Brian Scott and Jessica Spivey; his stepchildren including Angela Vasquez, Marti Wilde, Justin Robinson, Jake Hinkley, and Robbie Hinkley; his grandchildren, Brittney, Jacob, Grace, Mason, Dustin, Kameron, Hayley, Ian and Mia; his great-grandchildren, Keanu and Carter; his sisters-in-law, Laura Hire and Norma Roberts; and his nieces and nephews, Jodi Ferguson, Robin Mattison, Raymond Hire, Kathy Hire, and Kelly, Brian, Terry and Berry Roberts.
To leave an online condolence for the Frank’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
