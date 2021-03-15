Frederick LeWando
Baker City, 1949-2021
Frederick “Freddie” LeWando Jr., 72, of Baker City, died Feb. 26, 2021, in Baker City.
A visitation with military honors took place on March 3, 2021, at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel; he was interred in the Haines Cemetery on Friday, March 5, 2021.
In 1949 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Fred was born to Frederick George LeWando Sr. and Joyce LeWando (Moyer). He graduated from college in 1994 with a Master’s in Social Work (MSW). Fred married Gail Lemberger in Portland, Oregon.
He dedicated his life to helping people with mental illness; after completing his master’s degree, he specialized in helping traumatized children; he was a kind and thoughtful therapist.
Freddie was a capable outdoorsman who was born in Pennsylvania but moved west to explore Oregon and its wild places. His best friend, Stanley Vilius, moved west before Freddie, and Fred followed him shortly after.
Freddie is survived by his wife, Gail Lemberger of Baker City; his mother, Joyce LeWando of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; brothers, Peter LeWando of North Carolina, and Joe Tornbom of Baker City; and a nephew, Andrew Vilius of Troutdale.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
