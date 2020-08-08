Garland Wright
Baker City, 1924-2020
Garland Earl Wright, 96, of Baker City, died on July 29, 2020, at his home.
At his request, no services will be held. A private inurnment in the Veterans Section at Mount Hope Cemetery will take place soon.
Gar, as he is known, was born on May 25, 1924, at home on Orchard Street in Baker City to Earl and Julia Wright. Earl and Julia had moved from Ione to Baker; Earl worked in the office of the Sumpter Valley Railroad. Gar remembers his father and an uncle getting wood up at Tipton. They would bring it home and split and stack it in the basement. The only problem with that was that come spring, water would often ﬂood that basement, and the ﬁrewood would end up getting soaked.
Gar grew up in Baker, attending South Baker Elementary and was in the second class to graduate from the new Baker Middle School. He attended Baker High School, graduating in 1942.
Soon, Gar received a letter from “Uncle Sam.” He decided that rather than waiting to be called up, he would enlist in the Army. Gar spent the next three years serving all over the South Paciﬁc, New Guinea, Philippines, and Japan. He was in Tokyo Bay during the signing of the Japanese Instrument of Surrender on the USS Missouri. The Missouri left the next day, but Gar and the remaining liberating forces stayed as a part of the occupying forces. One of their tasks was to clear the Bay and open it up for ship traffic.
Gar was able to be home in Baker for Christmas in 1946 and joined the Navy in April of 1947.
He was stationed in Astoria but then was able to sail the world. He visited many countries around the Mediterranean and the South Paciﬁc. Gar recalls the whole ship being quarantined in Gibraltar. They were close enough to Gibraltar that he could see it was overrun with monkeys. After eight years in the service, seeing action in WWII and Korea, he ﬁnally decided it was time to come home to Baker and settle down.
Gar and his wife adopted a boy, Larry, and a girl, Ginny. The children were educated here in Baker. Gar worked for The Oregon Lumber Co. and then started working for the Post Office as a mail carrier. A Post Office clerk position came open, so he gave up the letter carrier position. He began in the old Post Office and then moved over to the new Post Office in the federal building. Gar worked for the Post Office for 23 years. He also worked for the Baker Fire Department.
Gar lived in many places, including Irrigon, Klamath Falls and Pendleton, but he considers Baker City home.
Fishing was his passion, and the only thing that will stop him from ﬁshing is the wind!
Gar is proud of his four grandchildren scattered from Nevada to Oregon and Seattle — Todd Wright and his wife, Tiffany, Stephanie Wright and her ﬁance, Philip, Jodi Hall and her husband, Jeremy, and Seth Bennett. He has numerous great-grandchildren.
Gar is also survived by his daughter, Ginny.
Gar was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Julia Wright; his brothers, Wendel, Guy and Kenneth; his son, Larry Dean Wright; and his great-granddaughter, Kendrick Wright.
A special thanks to Richard and Cheryl Gushman and Jeff Young for the love and support for Dad.
The family requests no ﬂowers or cards, but if you want to donate, support your local friends and family during this country’s current crisis.
To light a candle in memory of Gar or to leave a condolence for his family, go to www.colestributecenter.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.