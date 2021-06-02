Gary Hubler
Formerly of Baker City, 1949-2020
Gary Lee Hubler, 71, of Baker City, died Dec. 19, 2020, with his wife and children by his side after a yearlong battle with cancer.
As he was on his way, he handled the illness with dignity and grace, never losing his wonderful sense of humor. Our hearts are broken but our love and memories will last forever, his family said.
Gary Lee Hubler was born on June 4, 1949, at Baker to Lloyd L. Hubler and Anna Hillmon Hubler. He spent his first 21 years in Baker, attending St. Francis Academy for grade school before transferring to Baker public schools. He graduated from Baker High School in the Class of 1967.
Soon thereafter he met the girl who would later become his wife, Colleen Keithley. They both like to say it was love at first sight. Gary and Colleen were married on Dec. 21, 1968, and spent the next 52 years loving each other, raising their family, enjoying their lives and counting their many blessings. They welcomed a daughter, Jami, and a son, Jeffrey, into their lives with open arms and loving hearts. Gary’s pride for his children was unsurpassed. He considered being a good husband and father his greatest gift.
In July 1970 Gary and Colleen left Baker in the pursuit of furthering his education. Gary received his bachelor of science degree from the School of Pharmacy at Oregon State University in 1975. Never one to shy away from adventure and education, the young couple packed their belongings, including their Volkswagen Bug, into the back of a Ryder truck and headed east for Ohio, sight unseen. Five days and 11 states later, they arrived in Columbus, Ohio, with their five-year-old daughter, thinking they were true pioneers.
Gary spent the next two years completing his master of science degree and hospital residency at The Ohio State University. In 1977 the real world called and he began his pharmacy career at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. He served as assistant director in the department of pharmacy, specializing in drug information. He remained in that position for the next 16 years. During that time their son was welcomed into the family.
During his time in Chicago, Gary became an avid sailor, spending his summer weekends sailing on a racing boat with a crew of eight. Every July the Chicago-to-Mackinac Island race is held. The boat was always a top contender and was the overall winner on two occasions, the last one being his final sail in 1991. After moving to California, Gary would be the proud owner of his own sailboat, which the family named Freedom. Many memories of family, friends and fun are a lasting part of his legacy.
Gary and his family moved to Moorpark, California, in August 1991 for him to take a job at a young biopharmaceutical company, Amgen. He held many positions within the company before retiring in 2008. While working at Amgen he also furthered his education, receiving his doctor of pharmacy degree from Shenandoah University in 2001.
After retirement, Gary and Colleen were able to travel the United States and took several trips to Europe. The family are passionate Chicago Cubs fans and were known to travel wherever the Cubs were playing.
Gary was a lifelong learner and teacher. His collection of books is large and diverse. He loved math at all levels and was often teased for doing calculus just for fun.
After 26 years of California living, it was time to move back to the area they always considered home. In 2017 they had their first new home built in Eagle, Idaho, one that Gary painstakingly thought out with his usual eye for detail and precision.
Gary is survived by his wife, Colleen; his daughter, Jami (Tony); his son, Jeffrey (Christine); and three granddaughters, Berkley, Addilyn and Olivia Hubler.
(1) entry
There will be a celebration of life for Gary at Quail Ridge golf course at 11 AM Friday June 4th. Join us in honoring Gary.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.