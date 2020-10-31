Gay Laverty
Baker City, 1929-2020
Gay Foley Laverty, 91, died on Oct. 20, 2020, at Settler’s Park, a senior lifestyle community in Baker City.
A memorial service will take place next summer at the Clarkston United Methodist Church in Washington when it is safe for everyone to be together.
Gay was born on June 6, 1929, at Pomeroy, Washington, to Wayne C. and Isabelle (Freeburn) Foley.
Gay earned her high school diploma from Greenleaf Friends Academy in Idaho in 1947, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree at George Fox College in Newberg in 1952, and a Bachelor of Science from Southern Oregon College in Ashland in 1955. She taught second or third grades in Sherwood from 1957 to 1959, and then applied to teach overseas with the Air Force Dependents School on Wheelus Air Base in Tripoli, Libya. It was there she met an airman, Michael Laverty, who proposed marriage on their first date. They were both transferred to Sembach AFB in West Germany, where they married in 1961. Their children were born there, Kevin in 1962 and Maura in 1965. Gay and Mike returned to the U.S. in 1965, where she taught at Klamath Falls and at Rantoul, Illinois, before becoming a substitute teacher at Pope AFB in North Carolina, and at Clarkston, Washington.
Gay was raised in the Friends Church as a Quaker but later became a Methodist in 1974, faithfully serving the Clarkston United Methodist Church as a Sunday School teacher, SS Superintendent, UM Women President, Circle Chair, and on various committees.
Gay loved to travel, taking advantage of teaching overseas to visit all of the countries adjacent to where she taught school, including France and Italy, the Netherlands, and after retiring in Clarkston, traveled to Canada, Ireland, England, Wales, Japan, and especially enjoyed the Alpine Europe trip with George Fox University alumni to see the Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany, in 2010. And of course, she traveled all over the United States.
Gay loved God, setting the example to all how to live as a Christian and telling the other residents at Settler’s Park in Memory Care that God loved them, and so did she.
Gay is survived by her son, Kevin (Angela) of Apollo Beach, Florida; her daughter, Maura of Baker City, Oregon; her sister, Jean Aitken of Kamiah, Idaho; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband Mike in 2015; her parents; and her brothers, Dean, Michael, and Jack.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice in Gay’s memory through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
Gay left us with this quote: “It’s been a wonderful life with opportunities of working and traveling in a variety of areas. Meeting interesting people and making friends from all walks of life has been enriching. God has blessed me with a wonderful family and friends.”
To leave an online condolence, go to www.grayswestco.com
