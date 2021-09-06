Gaynell Dougherty, 82, of North Powder, died Sept. 2, 2021, at his home.
A private family internment took place at North Powder Cemetery.
Gaynell Maureen Dougherty was born on Jan. 16, 1939, at St. Helens to Willie and Viola (Smith) Dougherty. He was raised in Warren, Oregon, graduating from Scappoose High School in Scappoose in 1957.
He served in the Army, receiving an honorable discharge in 1963. Gaynell was very proud to be a veteran. He married Laura Adella Guida in Reno, Nevada. They made their home and raised their three children in Scappoose, living there for 35 years. He worked as a truck driver for the Housing Authority of Portland.
After retirement he and Laura moved to North Powder to be closer to hunting, fishing and camping with family and friends. He belonged to NRA, American Legion, and Baker City Trap Club.
Gaynell is survived by his wife of 52 years, Laura; his son, Richard Dougherty (Rosalind); his daughters, Dorece Gould (Warren) and Brenda Peck (Darrell); five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter; and extended family, Jim, Cindy and David Wright.
He was preceded in death his parents; his sister, Twila, and her husband, Jack Brissett.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in his name may do so to the North Powder Rural Fire Department Cadet program, 320 E St., North Powder, OR 97867 or Heart ’N Home Hospice, 3370 10th St., Baker City, OR 97814. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
