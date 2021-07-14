Gaynelle Nielsen
Baker City, 1946-2021
Gaynelle Marie Scott Nielsen, 75, of Baker City and formerly of Portland, Seattle, Kobe, Japan, and Anchorage, Alaska, died May 10, 2021.
A virtual memorial will take place via Zoom on Saturday, July 17 at 10 a.m. All are invited to attend. The link is https://bit.ly/3hT31Qv
Gaynelle’s son, Scott, said he had spoken with her mother just a few hours before she died, the morning after Mother’s Day.
“We talked for about an hour,” Scott said. “We told each other we loved one another, that was the last time we would ever speak to one another.”
Mom was complicated, she meant different things to different people:
• As a student in the 60s, getting her master’s degree at Cornell University, starting out with a Betty Crocker Homemaker scholarship. She paved the way for young women showing them what could be accomplished regardless of current popular opinion.
• As an educator, which she was for decades, she was an advocate for students, always looking to help the ones who were struggling the most.
• As an entrepreneur, first with Air Design LTD, and later with The Blue Door Inn, she was an inspiration to women business owners. Her creativity, innovative thinking, and dedication made both businesses successful.
“To me, she was my Mom,” Scott said. “She was kind and always upbeat, she loved her pets (even the obnoxious ones — I’m thinking of you, Alfie) — and I always knew she loved me. She was also larger than life, and someone who was difficult to live up to. We struggled a bit in my teens and twenties, but I am so glad she was my mom.
I will miss you so much mom.”
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the ACLU in Gaynelle’s name.
