Gene Beeson Jr.
La Grande, and formerly of Sumpter, 1948-2020
Gene Robert Beeson Jr., 72, of La Grande, and formerly of Sumpter, died on Dec. 27, 2020, at Grande Ronde Hospital.
At his request, there will be no service.
Gene, better known as “Butch,” was born on Nov. 19, 1948, at Weiser, Idaho, to Gene Sr. and Wanda (Barsky) Beeson. Butch lived life to the fullest. He quit school beginning his senior year and went to work doing just about anything to make money.
When he turned 18, he went to work for Boise Cascade in the Elgin Plywood plant. He was very happy and loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. Unfortunately, he was in an accident and he was in a coma for 28 days and was paralyzed on his left side. The doctors said he would never walk again. One day, Butch said he had enough of the bed and got up and started walking again. Baby steps at first and as time went by, he was walking. He went back to school and graduated from Union High School at the age of 21. Butch was married twice and divorced; he was just too much of a free spirit to be tied down.
Butch loved fishing and being outdoors in the woods. He had decided to move to Sumpter where he lived for 25 years. He loved going out mushrooming and gold mining. His favorite activity was going to the Sumpter Nugget and having coffee and talking to the owners and the help. When tourists would come in, Butch would tell them all about the town that he loved. He loved being around his family and visiting and watching his four nieces and nephews.
Butch is survived by his mother, Wanda; and his brothers, Sailor Thomas Beeson and Christopher S. Beeson.
