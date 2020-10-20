‘Gene’ Dennis
Richland, 1932-2020
LaGene Allen “Gene” Dennis, 87, of Richland, died Oct. 14, 2020, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
His memorial graveside service with military honors will take place Thursday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m. at the Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland.
Gene was born on Oct. 17, 1932, at New Bridge to Allen Dennis and Opal (Blank) Dennis. He attended New Bridge Grade School then transferred to the big city of Richland, where he graduated from Eagle Valley High School in 1950. He was then drafted into the Army and served during the Korean War. When the war ended, he came home to Richland. He worked for a time on the Brownlee Dam until a work-related injury caused a head/brain trauma from which he never fully recovered. Gene continued to live alone, ride his bike around town and always had a big smile for everyone. He loved spending time in the outdoors, hunting and fishing.
Gene lived a simple and independent life with dignity. He would say whatever he was thinking; however, he knew the value of family, integrity and forgiveness. He will be missed.
Gene is survived by his sister, Betty Hindman; his brother, Everett Dennis, and his wife, Deloris; his nieces and nephews, Audrey Hindman, Carol Hindman, Blake Dennis, Nancy Denig, Keli Dennis and Ralph Dennis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, David Dennis and Vernon Dennis; his niece, Thomasana Hindman, and his nephew, Kirk Dennis.
For those who would like to make a donation in Gene’s memory, the family suggests Eagle Valley Ambulance Fund through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.