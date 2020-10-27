‘Gene’ McEwen
Haines
Eugene “Gene” McEwen, 76, of Haines, died on Oct. 20, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Per his request, there will be no funeral.
“When we remember our dad, we envision the warm sun on his face, a cool breeze off the lake, and a fishing line in the water,” his family said. “The steady hum of the wood lathe machine and the wood chips in the air, as he created art out of wood. A strong, steady voice, a soft flannel shirt and a warm heart. These are just a few things that remind us of who Gene McEwen was. Words cannot encompass all that he embodied or the lives he enriched during his journey through life. He will be remembered, treasured, loved, and missed.”
Gene is survived by his son, Ty McEwen of Phoenix, Arizona; his daughter, Kat (Ely) Myers of Baker City; and his grandsons, Jake and Gavin Myers.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Gene, the family suggests the City of Haines to be used toward the beautification of the local parks, through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
