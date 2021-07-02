George Norris
Formerly of Baker City, 1953-2021
George Henry Norris, 67, of Pendleton, and formerly of Baker City, died June 28, 2021, at his residence.
George was born on July 21, 1953, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Baker to Theodore and Norine (Gibson) Norris. He attended school in Baker.
George is survived by his sister, Colleen Stock and his brother-in-law, Floyd Stock, both of Pendleton; and his nephew, John Haines of California.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Norine Norris; and his grandparents.
