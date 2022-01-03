Georgia Wells

Georgia Bonita Wells, 95, of Baker City, died Dec. 28, 2021, at her residence in Meadowbrook Place.
Her memorial service will take place at a later date.
Georgia was born on June 23, 1926, in Copperfield, Oregon, to Frank and Gertrude Howland. She married Morris Wells Jr. on Nov. 10, 1944. They had one son, Larry Dean Wells.
She enjoyed working as a volunteer at the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center, and she was active at the Senior Center. Georgia was also the weigh-in person at TOPS.
Georgia is survived by three granddaughters, Brenda, Karen and Rhonda; great-grandchildren, Jesse Wale and Seirea Wale; nieces and nephews, Deanna Clark, Peggy Albrect, Carol Mason, Debbie Johnson and Howard Hopkins.
She was preceded by death by her father, Frank Howland, and her mother, Gertrude Howland; and her sisters, Mary Hopkins, Betty Mason and Myrtle Hanson.
Memorial contributions can be made to Community Connections through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
