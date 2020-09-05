‘Ginny’ Christman
Longtime Halfway resident, 1930-2020
Virginia Lou (Miller) “Ginny” Christman, 89, a longtime resident of Halfway, and more recently of Richland, died Aug. 30, 2020. She had enjoyed a prime rib dinner with family and friends the night before.
A graveside service will take place on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway, where her ashes and those of her late husband, Tom, will be placed together.
Virginia (Ginny) was born on Sept. 9, 1930, at Tetonia, Idaho, to George Albert Miller of Soda Springs, Idaho, and Helen Gladys (Rice) of Springfield, Missouri.
Ginny married Thomas P. Christman of Maplewood, Missouri, on July 23, 1949, in Baker City.
Prior to the move west, Ginny was an accomplished executive secretary working with four senior vice presidents at Ralston Purina Corporation in St. Louis. Her meticulous nature and attention to detail served her well as she was also the main proofreader at the Hells Canyon Journal before retiring.
Ginny was a good artist prior to having children. After her retirement she picked up oil painting again and became an excellent artist, selling and sharing many paintings with family and friends.
Ginny loved most dogs, reading, and once upon a time she really enjoyed camping, fishing, golf and more recently old movies on the TCM channel. What she loved the most was being with family and friends.
Ginny is survived by three of their five children: Terry Christman of Halfway, Kate Spauer (Robert) of La Grande, and Mark Christman (Jennifer Davis) of Halfway; eight grandchildren: Timothy Christman of Seattle, Elizabeth Tuthill of San Antonio, Texas, Gina Chiodini of St. Louis, Brian Sprauer of Phoenix, Arizona, Jacob Sprauer of Richland, Julia Sprauer of Eugene, Paul Hutton of Boise, and Ryan Rhyneer of Wentzville, Missouri; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and nieces and nephews.
Ginny was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 68 years, Thomas; her daughter, Julia (Sam); her granddaughter, Jessica Rose; her son, Thomas Jr.; her sister, Sherrill Pflueger; and her brother-in-law, Bobby Christman.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Ginny, her family suggests either Heart ’N Home or the charity of your choice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
