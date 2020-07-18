Glen Marshall
Sumpter, 1929-2020
Glen Raymond Marshall, 90, of Sumpter and formerly of La Grande, died July 9, 2020, at his home of natural causes.
At his request, there will be no funeral or service.
A family gathering will take place for the spreading of his ashes with a date and time to be determined.
Glen was born on Dec. 5, 1929, at Pittsburgh to Floyd and Amanda May “May” Marshall. Glen was a veteran, serving in World War II as a paratrooper after joining the Army at age 17. Following his honorable discharge, he held a variety of jobs including working on the Hanford Nuclear Plant and the Bonneville Dam.
Glen was passionate about music and enjoyed dancing, socializing and meeting new people. In 1952 he went to work for the Union Pacific Railroad. He married Pauline Gardner in 1953 and together they raised five children. They later separated in 1987.
While living in La Grande and working for the UPRR, Glen owned the Mt. Emily Cycle shop where he sponsored himself and his sons as a competitive racing team. Glen was highly recognized in the sport and was very proud of his sons’ accomplishments. After 35 years, he retired from the railroad as the manager of the Portland Terminal Railroad Company.
Upon his retirement, Glen lived and made his home in the Sumpter/Baker Valley where he enjoyed the hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and beautiful scenery of the Elkhorn Mountains. He served as the president of the local snowmobile club and in later years he could constantly be seen riding on the mountain trails near his home in his side-by-side with his dog and constant companion, Biscuit.
Glen is survived by his loving partner, Berta Goodin; his five children: Larry Marshall (Diane), Paula Hatfield (Tom), Lane Marshall (Brenda), Randy Marshall (Karen) and Scott Marshall; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, Edward.
To light a candle in memory of Glen, or to leave a condolence for his family, go to www.grayswestco.com
