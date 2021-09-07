Marvin “Glenn” Jennings, 92, of Walla Walla, Washington, and formerly of Baker City and Union, died Aug. 20, 2021, at his care home under the loving care of his daughter, Karen.
Glenn was born on Nov. 20, 1928, at Cedaredge, Colorado, to Samuel Eugene and Ethel Florida Lowe. He was the youngest of eight children. After the 10th grade, he moved to Keene, Texas, and then to Glendale, California, before returning to Cedaredge. There he married Eloise Foster on Aug. 22, 1948. Mother always had a chore for Dad, but he enjoyed playing many table games and time with friends and family when he wasn’t working.
Glenn had many adventures, including getting lost for three days in the Uncompahgre National Forest when taking a shortcut home from a week away logging. He mined in Colorado and logged in Alaska, Colorado and Oregon before retiring at age 62. He had a log fall on his truck, a log fall on his shoulder, and he logged a tree full of bees, being stung multiple times.
After Eloise passed in 2002, he married Mary Cline on June 22, 2003.
He leaves behind his three children, Sharon Simmons (Kent), Karen Hopper (Richmond, deceased), and Daren Jennings (Stefanie Bistline); seven grandchildren: Douglas Hopper, Zachary Simmons (Melissa), Brian Simmons (Chantelle), Dannielle Slater (James), Christopher Jennings (Gillian), Holden Bistline (Darci Ghramm), and Hardy Bistline-Jennings; and 10 great-grandchildren: Devon, Sean, Francesca, Madeline, Johnno, Judah, Brennan, Thad, Lyla and Joseph.
Glenn was preceded in death by his wife, Eloise Jennings; his grandson, Jared Hopper; his son-in-law, Richmond Hopper; and his second wife, Mary Jennings.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Baker City Seventh-day Adventist Church through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To plant a tree in memory of 'Glenn' Jennings as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Hang on!
Before you go...
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Hang On!
Before you go...
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.