Gorden Atkins

Unity, 1946-2021

Gorden Lee Atkins, 74, of Unity, died May 15, 2021, with his family by his side.

His memorial service took place Saturday, May 22 at the Unity Community Hall.

Gorden was born on Oct. 22, 1946, at The Dalles to Sherman and Ora Atkins. He graduated from Sweet Home High School in 1964. He married Elizabeth Atkins on March 25, 1977, at Reno, Nevada. They made their home in Canby.

Gorden worked 29 years for Convoy Company in Portland, retiring in 1999. After retirement they moved to Unity, where he enjoyed many years hunting, fishing, riding ATVs and snowmobiling with friends and family.

Gorden is survived by his wife of 44 years, Beth; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Harold; and his sister, Lorene.

The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this difficult time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com.

