Grace Gulick
Halfway, 1932-2021
Grace Gulick, 89, of Halfway, died Oct. 6, 2021, at her home.
Her graveside memorial service will take place on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway.
Nellie Grace Gulick was born in 1932 to Apolis Niles Goodwin, aka Shorty, and Emma Marie Goodwin. Her grandparents were Cloma and Mary Sanders and Henry and Ada Goodwin. She had three sisters, Ada Marie Litts, Bethel Huff and Gerelean Sneddon. Grace also had one older brother, Sonny Goodwin.
Grace has two sons, Roger Gulick and his wife, Jenny, and Kerry Gulick and his wife, Linda; seven grandchildren, Sonny and Calli Gulick of Baker City, Melissa and Mike Padget of Melba, Idaho, Britney Gulick of Bend, Chelsie and Ryan Casch of Star, Idaho, Tucker Gulick of Boise, Alexandra Gulick of Gainesville, Florida, and Kristen Gulick of Portland; and seven great-grandchildren.
Grace attended school in Jim Town and lived at the sawmill on Goodwin Sawmill Lane. During the summers she would help haul lumber. She had a fond memory of visiting her brother, Sonny, while he was manning the lookout on Copia Peak.
Grace graduated from Pine Valley High School in 1949, a year early, and attended a year and a semester at Oregon State University. In the fall of 1951, her high school sweetheart, Charlie “Buzz” Gulick, brought Grace home for Thanksgiving vacation and they were married Nov. 24.
Grace began working at Pine Eagle School District as a substitute teacher in 1965. She finished her schooling and received her degree in education by attending summer school at Eastern Oregon University. Grace would commute every day from Halfway.
After she earned her degree she was hired as the physical education and health teacher for the district as well as volleyball and track coach. She was loved by the students and kids whom she coached. One of her philosophies was always treat young kids like they are real people.
In 1984 her husband, Charles, became ill with cancer. The teachers at the time shared leave so she could be home with him. He died that same year. Grace was a widow for 37 years.
Grace went on to teach and coach for 11 more years. Her team won the state track title, and she received the track coach of the year award in 1993. She coached her volleyball team to the state tournament many times as well through the years.
Grace retired in 1994 and came home to help her sons and brother-in-law, Jimmy Huff, run the family ranch and construction business.
Grace loved to irrigate (especially field corn through the gated pipe) and ride her four-wheeler. She spent many hours gathering baling twine around the ranch. She loved to haul salt to the forest for the cows, and to have picnics.
Grace also loved to garden and grew beautiful flowers which she would enter in the fair every summer. Another of Grace’s favorite things to do as she slowed down in years was to watch the Portland Trail Blazers. It was a sad day when their games were no longer available on regular TV and one had to buy the right sports package so she could watch her team.
Grace was preceded in death by her grandparents and parents; her husband, Charles Gulick; her sisters, Bethel Huff and Gerelean Sneddon; and her brother, Sonny Goodwin, who was drafted into the Second World War and killed on active duty.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Grace, the family suggests the Pine Eagle Charter School track refurbishing project through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.