Gretchen D’Ewart

Gretchen Ann D’Ewart, 74, of Durkee, became her loved ones’ guardian angel on Dec. 23, 2021. She passed on at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
No services are currently planned.
Gretchen was born on Aug. 20, 1947, in Livingston, Montana, to Gretchen Ward and William Ward.
Ann married Richard D’Ewart in Livingston, Montana, in 1967. They have lived in Durkee since 1975. Ann was an active member in the community, who was involved in Cattlewomen in Baker and at the state level. Ann enjoyed traveling, cooking and baking, reading, and treasured being a part of her two daughters’ and grandchildrens’ lives.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; her daughters, Marilyn Logsdon (Kevin) and Tory Kernion (Dave); and her grandchildren, Austin Kernion, Taylor Kernion, Jaxon Logsdon, and Lily Logsdon; and her great-grandchild, Harper Kernion.
Rest in peace, Mom, we couldn’t have gained a better guardian angel, her loved ones said.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Durkee Community Hall through Gray’s West & Company Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To light a candle in Ann’s honor or to offer online condolences to her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
