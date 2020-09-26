Guy McCoy
Formerly of Baker City, 1939-2020
George Guy McCoy, 79, a former Baker City resident, died Aug. 18, 2019, at his home in Emmett, Idaho, with his wife, Susan, at his side, following a brief illness.
A graveside service with military honors will take place on Friday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery in Baker City. Face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Guy was born on Nov. 10, 1939, at Tehachapi, California, to Lillian Louise Ray and George Henry McCoy. After moving to Keating with his family, he attended Keating Grade School and graduated from Baker High School in 1957.
His classmates remember him as a funny and talented man who loved music. He worked at Basche-Sage Hardware Store and eventually went to work for the city of Baker, spending 35-plus years maintaining the water system.
In 1957 he joined the Oregon Army National Guard and served his country as an officer in Company F. He retired from the Guard in 1983 and from the city in the late 1990s and spent his retirement in Baker; Richland, Washington; and Emmett, Idaho.
Guy loved the outdoors. Growing up in Keating provided plenty of opportunities for hunting and fishing. He enjoyed hunting with his brother, Ray, and with numerous friends. Some of his fondest memories and funniest stories involved deer or elk hunting.
He was fascinated by black-powder rifles, which he used when he portrayed a mountain man or an Oregon Trail emigrant at many venues. He also enjoyed camping and was a campground volunteer at Phillips Lake, outside of Baker.
He was an amateur photographer and an avid lover of music. He performed in choir and theater productions during high school and throughout his life.
One of his fondest memories was singing with Baker’s Dozen, a vocal group that he helped create and direct. He also performed in community theatre, highlighted by his portrayal of Tevye in “Fiddler on the Roof.”
Survivors include his wife, Susan (Francis) McCoy, and her children, Jennifer (Aldrich) Holm and her husband, Jason, and Jeff Aldrich and his wife, Amy; his first wife, Gail, and their children, Robert McCoy and his wife, Amy, Kathy (McCoy) Krob and her husband, Jeff, and Carol (McCoy) Porter. He had numerous grandchildren: Matt, Melissa, Jacob, Kelly, Lilly, Liam, Alexis, Karly, Sarah, Joel, Nathan, Helena, Sophia, Jason Jr., Emily, Jessica and Brianna; Colton Lyon, honorary grandson of Tri-Cities, Washington; and many close friends.
Guy was preceded in death by his father, George; his brother, Ray; his mother, Lillian; and his sister, Elva.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Orpheum Theater in care of Aletha Bonebrake, 2347 Campbell St., Baker City, OR 97814, or Redeemer Lutheran Church, 520 Thayer Drive, Richland, Washington, 99352.
To light a candle for George or to leave a condolence for his family, go to www.colestributecenter.com
