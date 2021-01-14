Guy Michael
Baker City, Sumpter, 1954-2020
Guy Michael, 66, of Sumpter and Baker City, died Nov. 28, 2020, at Settler’s Park Assisted Living.
What can you say about Guy? Guy and his twin sister, Gail, were born on April 21, 1954. He and his sister growing up did everything together. In his early years, Guy went to school in Reno, Nevada, graduating from Incline High School. The family then moved to Oregon; Sister Gail shared “he had a very active life in Baker City with many friends — we contacted each other holidays and birthdays mainly birthdays — I let him know how old he was! He seemed to always forget.”
One thing that everyone agrees on when you talk about him is that he was a very private person with some amazing qualities, which those knew him agreed upon. He was very honest, hard-working and a loyal friend. He never spoke about anyone in a negative or unkind way.
Guy had a personal relationship with God and would talk about it frequently. He also brought several people to the Lord and he cherished these moments greatly. The one person that he talked about the most in this regard was bringing his Mama to the Lord at a Billy Graham convention. He had fond memories of his mother; such as having a pet lion named Sampson. His mother owned “The Christmas Tree Restaurant” on the Mount Rose Highway in Reno, and he worked there when he was younger and enjoyed it. Guy was very close to his mother and missed her terribly after she passed.
Guy was a jack-of-many-trades including being a deputy sheriff, but spent most of his life mining, which was his passion. In his work as a miner, it took him to Peru as a consultant. He had many fond memories of his time in Peru and when he shared stories of that time, his eyes would sparkle in the sharing of those times. He was a part of the Eastern Oregon Mining Association. A colleague said that “Guy could read those mining documents without falling asleep.” Guy was very knowledgeable and was an asset to many.
He is survived by and loved his sister Gail, who said “he will be greatly missed, and I believe he died too soon, we aren’t that old”; his daughter, Christina; his granddaughters, Constance, Keara and Cora; and many very special friends. He will be missed by those who were fortunate enough to have met him.
Those who would like to make a donation in memory of Guy may do so to the Eastern Oregon Mining Association through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
