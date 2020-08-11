Hallie Spivey
Baker City, 1933-2020
Hallie Spivey, 87, of Baker City, died Aug. 3, 2020, at Ashley Manor with her family at her side.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Hallie was born on Jan. 22, 1933, at The Dalles. She was raised in Pondosa and Big Creek, near Medical Springs. Hallie attended grade school at Blue Mountain where she rode her horse to and from school. During school, she was both a member of the Rainbow Club and the FFA. She graduated from Union High School in 1951.
Hallie met Henry Spivey at a dance on Christmas Eve in 1950 in Pondosa. They were married on June 30, 1951.
Hallie worked at Neuberger-Heilner, Montgomery Ward, Sears and The Wheeler High School Library. She finished her later years as a manager in a craft store in Pendleton until retirement.
Hallie lived many places throughout her life including Kinzua, Fossil, Burns Junction, Basque Camp, Pendleton and back home to Baker City, Izee and Medical Springs.
Hallie enjoyed horseback riding, playing Bunco, sewing and reading. Her favorite color was blue. She adored horses, yellow and red wild roses, picking mushrooms, huckleberrying and the springtime. She also enjoyed painting and was writing memoirs about her life. Most of all she loved being with her family and grandkids. Hallie is lovingly remembered for saying “If you’re going to cry, I’ll give you something to cry about.”
Hallie is survived by her husband of 69 years, Henry Spivey of Baker City; her daughters, Yvonne (Barton) Wood, Lorraine Harrison, and Jeanette (Michael) Miller, all of Baker City; her son, Daryl (Lynn) Spivey of Boise; her sisters, Helen Stanley of Morrow, Oregon, and Donna (Larry) Hack of North Powder; her sister-in-law, Marjorie Davis of Bend; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Hallie was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Ruth Davis; her sister, Patricia Grove; her brother, Leon Davis; and her granddaughter, Amber Kristina Wood.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Hallie the family suggests either the Alzheimer’s Organization or Ashley Manor of Baker City through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543 Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispine
