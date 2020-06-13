Harold Milner Jr.
Baker City,-2020
Harold Milner Jr., 67, of Baker City, died May 26, 2020, at his home.
At Harold’s request there will be no funeral.
Harold was born to Harold and Alice Milner at Riverdale, North Dakota.
At age 13, his family moved to Baker City where he was raised and educated. Harold graduated from Baker High School in 1973.
Harold met Cathy Swain one fateful night while playing pool at Stockmens. She became his best friend and companion for the next 33 years.
Harold’s working career included being a logger for E & T Carter Company for 20 years. He also worked for Gary Smith as a truck driver and mechanic.
Harold enjoyed riding motorcycles and mechanicing on his own stuff. He loved helping people, the outdoors, the mountains, and being outside so he could breathe the fresh air. Harold’s favorite pastime was to sit on a swing outside his home each evening with his cat, Tabatha, as they enjoyed the setting sun.
Harold is survived by his companion of 33 years, Cathy Swain; his stepdaughter, Kay Talley; his grandsons, Michael, Shawn, Anthony and their families; and many special friends.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Alice Milner.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Harold, the family suggests Best Friends of Baker through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
