Harvey Kinsey, 79, of Halfway, died peacefully on Oct. 29, 2021, at the Veterans Hospital in Boise with his daughter by his side.
Harvey was born on Sept. 24, 1942, in Halfway to Edward and Nita (Caterson) Kinsey. He was raised in Halfway and graduated from Pine Eagle High School in 1961. In 1962 Harvey enlisted in the United States Navy and received an honorable discharge in 1966. He worked in Eastern Oregon as a feller buncher operator for more than 30 years.
Harvey was one of a kind, a friend to all and a simple man who enjoyed hunting in the fall, fishing, trips to the coast to catch tuna, being outdoors, and solving the world’s problems with his buddies under the “Northern Lights.” His door was always open. He kept a bowl of candy stocked on the table and the neighborhood kids would stop by to say “Hi Uncle Harvey” and pick their “three” pieces.
Harvey is survived by his daughters, Carolyn De Ford, Christina Kinsey and Pamela Kinsey; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, LeRoy, Marvin and Linden.
Those who would like to make a donation in memory of Harvey may do so to the Halfway VFW Post No. 7847 through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
