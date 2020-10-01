Helen Gates
Baker City, 1938-2020
Helen R. Gates, 82, of Baker City, died on Sept. 20, 2020, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City.
At her request, cremation was held and private inurnment took place on Sept. 23 at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Helen was born on Jan. 7, 1938, at Lancing County, Tennessee, to Ora Dean (Garrett) and Pearly Clifford Hacker. She graduated from Baker High School in 1956 and went on to become a beloved wife and friend to many in her community. Helen married Clay Loren Gates on June 29, 1972; Clay passed away in 2004. She completed flight attendant training and worked as a waitress and a homemaker.
Her favorite pastimes were reading, music, taking care of stray animals (feeding them for years), and taking care of her family, and she found great joy in making her nieces and nephews laugh.
Helen helped anyone who needed her help and any animal she could; she believed that people should help one another and all creations. Helen strived to make the world a better place through fond and funny memories. She will be greatly missed.
Helen is survived by her brother, Tom (Toby) Hacker of Haines; her sister, Susie Perrine of Baker City; her nieces, Audra Perrine and Myka Spriet of Baker City, and Brandy Bennett of Molalla; her nephews, Kyle Hacker of Wallowa County, Terry Perrine of Gaston, Tony Vasquez of Albany, Tom Maliwauki of Pendleton, and Brice Hacker of Blue Springs, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clay Gates; her parents, Clifford and Opal Dean Hacker; a nephew, Darrell Hacker; and her brother-in-law, Louis Perrine.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions can direct them to the ASPCA, through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St. Baker City, OR 97814.
To light a candle or to leave a condolence for Helen’s family, go to www.colestributecenter.com
