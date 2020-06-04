Helen Pilcher
Baker City, 1933-2020
Helen Delores Pilcher, 86, of Baker City, died June 1, 2020, surrounded by the love of family and caregivers at Meadowbrook Place in Baker City.
Her graveside service, for family and friends, will take place Friday, June 5, at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Pastor Lennie Spooner of the Baker City Church of the Nazarene will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel.
Helen was born on Oct. 31, 1933, at Parma, Missouri, to Cecil and Nellie (Daniels) Medlin, along with her twin brother, Howard. She moved with her family to Oregon in 1946.
Her first jobs were at the Red Top restaurant and Clubb’s Fountain in Baker City. She also worked as a carhop at the Little Pig drive-in restaurant.
She married Perry Pilcher on April 15, 1955, and had two children. They later divorced.
Most Bakerites will remember Helen from her many years as a cashier at Levinger Rexall Drug store, Payless Drug Store, and Rite Aid pharmacy. She also co-owned a children’s clothing store, Sunshine Kids in Baker City, with her sister, Jan McNair.
She retired in 2009.
Helen loved to sew and made many beautiful quilts for family members and friends over the years. She enjoyed gardening and various crafts. Her father was a carpenter, so she had no reservations about picking up a saw or a hammer and working on do-it-yourself projects.
Helen is survived by her son, Tom Pilcher, and his wife, Belinda; her daughter, Debby Schoeningh, and her husband, Mike; grandsons Jacob Fischer and Tyson Pilcher and his wife Kim; great-grandson, Hunter James Pilcher; her brother, Howard; her sister, Jan McNair, and her husband, Hugh; her sister, Judy Akahoshi, and her husband, Tosh; nieces, Sarah Hanley and Amanda Widman; nephews, Brian Hanley, Roger Medlin, and Tim Medlin; as well as numerous cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Nellie (Daniels) Medlin; her brother, Bert Medlin and his wife, Christine; nephews, Stephen Medlin and Larry Medlin; and aunts and uncles.
Donations in Helen’s memory can be made to the charity of one’s choice through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To light a candle in memory of Helen or to leave a condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com
