Helen Troy
Baker City, 1932-2021
Helen Mary Troy, 89, of Baker City, died June 28, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Ontario.
Mass of Christian burial took place today, July 6 at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral. Helen was then driven in procession to Mount Hope Cemetery for a brief committal ceremony followed by a vault interment.
Helen was born on April 18, 1932, at New York City to August and Helen (Beglane) Knewitz. Helen attended school at Our Lady of Good Council in New York City.
Coming from New York City and embracing a new life to become a rancher’s wife and raise a family of three daughters, Helen married Wayne Troy in February 1957. They met in New York while he was serving in the U.S. Coast Guard. Helen learned to drive a car as well as a tractor. She helped with all aspects of running the ranch. She learned to ride a horse, sort cattle, helped with branding, raked hay, all while having a hot meal ready when the job was done.
Helen was a loving and devoted caregiver for many years to Frances and Elizabeth Troy, Wayne’s aunts. This enabled them to remain in the old Troy family home, where they spent their entire lives. She enjoyed time with her grandchildren and took great pride in their accomplishments. Helen was very involved with the VFW and volunteered for the Remembrance Day events to promote the Poppy for over 20 years.
Helen was an avid bowler for many years and brought home several bowling trophies. Helen especially enjoyed traveling with her bowling team and made lifelong friends. Helen learned to crochet and made afghans for all her family and friends, especially with every new grandchild. She was very proud when her afghan was placed in the Baker County Fair.
Helen was affiliated with many organizations, including St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Altar Circle 7, the VFW Auxiliary, the American Legion Auxiliary, the Eagles Auxiliary, the Baker Bowling Association, and the Oregon Cattlewomen’s Association.
After Helen retired, she traveled with Wayne to Ireland, Alaska, Hawaii, and Mexico. Helen moved to Settler’s Park Assisted Living Community after Wayne (her husband) passed away in 2011. There she made new friends and experienced new adventures for several years. Helen was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew her.
Helen is survived by her daughters, Teresa (Bruce) Robertson of Palmer, Alaska, Patty (Wayne) Herron of Elgin, and Lyndia Troy of Baker City; her sister, Ethel (Ray) Briggs of Richmond, Virginia; her grandchildren, Chelsea (Herron) Hewitt of La Grande, Jadon Herron of Union, Jessica Robertson of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Anna Robertson of Anchorage, Alaska.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband,Wayne Troy; her parents, August and Helen Knewitz; and her infant brother, George Knewitz.
Memorial contributions can be made to Best Friends of Baker or to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To leave an online condolence for Helen’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
