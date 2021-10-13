Homer Boutwell
Halfway, 1950-2021
Homer Boutwell, 71, of Halfway, died Oct. 4, 2021, at 7:25 a.m. at St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla, Washington.
His memorial service will take place on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. at the Pine Valley Presbyterian Church in Halfway. Interment with military honors will follow at Pine Haven Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family at a reception back at the church following the interment. The service will be livestreamed through www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com. Click on Homer Boutwell and click livestream.
Homer Gene Boutwell was born on April 1, 1950, in Tracy, Minnesota. He was raised and attended school in Minnesota. The family moved to Enid, Oklahoma, where he began his career in heavy equipment. Homer went into the Marines following high school. After an honorable discharge, he moved to Corona, California, and worked for the city of Corona running heavy equipment.
Homer met his future wife, Debra, through his cousin. They had known each other for just about a week when Homer asked her: “Do you know how to cook? Do you keep a clean house?” She had the right answers, as well as her mother’s permission. One week later, on July 8, 1972, she married Homer in Enid at Homer’s parents’ home. Of this union they had two daughters, Angela and Teresa. In the fall of 1986, following his retirement from the city of Corona, he moved his family to Halfway.
Homer loved his family and gave each of his grandkids a special nickname that he always called them. It didn’t matter how old they got, he knew them by their nicknames. He enjoyed woodworking. He loved all animals, but had a special fondness for small dogs, especially chihuahuas. Up until the death of his wife, Debbie, they enjoyed doing crafts together.
After her death, his new hobby became his three-wheeled motorcycles. He loved to go on motorcycle rides and never knew a stranger. Homer loved to make up stories and make people laugh. There was one story in particular that he came up with an “Uh Ahh” bird. Everyone at the Phoenix Zoo was looking for this bird; his story was so real you couldn’t help not to believe it.
Most importantly, he loved talking about the Bible and read his Bible daily. He loved God and loved to get together to sing old gospel hymns with people and have old fashioned Bible studies. When he was in the hospital, his daughter Teresa called him every night to read the Bible to him and pray together. He would give her a thumbs up and do his best to say amen. They spent a lot of time on Zoom while he was in the hospital. Every call ended in a prayer; this meant a lot to Homer.
He was forever polite, courteous, always the gentleman. He had a smile that would light up a room.
Homer is survived by his daughters, Angela and her husband, John Paul “JP” Binford of Halfway; Teresa and her husband, Paul Kelly, of Athena; his grandchildren, Candice and her husband, Zach Reinhardt of Meridian, Idaho, Timothy and Jessica Binford of Oxbow, and Elijah and Noah Kelly; his great-grandchildren, Sadie and Madison Reinhardt, and Wesley and Abigail Binford; his brother, Merle Boutwell of Enid, Oklahoma; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded to death by his wife, Debra; his parents, Leonard and Florence; his brothers, Marvin and Fred; his sister, Mary Ann Mullins; and his nephew, Earl Boutwell.
Those who would like to make a donation in memory of Homer may do so to Creating Memories for Disabled Children through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
