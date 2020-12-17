Howard Medlin
Baker City, 1933-2020
Howard Lloyd Medlin, 87, of Baker City, died on Dec. 14, 2020, at his residence.
He will be interred at Mount Hope Cemetery next to his wife Marcia; however, no services will be held at his request.
Howard was born on Oct. 31, 1933, at Parma, Missouri, along with his twin sister, Helen, to Cecil T. Medlin and Nellie (Daniels) Medlin. In 1946 the family moved to Oregon along with their older brother, Bert. The family arrived at New Bridge and later moved to Baker City, where he attended Baker High School. After high school, Howard joined the United States Air Force. After his discharge, he returned to Baker City, where he worked as a carpenter for various local contractors until starting a partnership with his father.
In 1957, Howard married Marcia Rae Richards; they had two sons together, Timothy Lloyd Medlin and Larry Rae Medlin.
Howard is survived by twin sisters, Janice (Hugh) McNair of Baker City, and Judy (Tosh) Akahoshi of Lincoln City; his son, Timothy Medlin of the Portland area; four grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marcia Medlin; his twin sister, Helen Pilcher; and his brother, Bert Medlin.
Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one’s choice through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To leave an online condolence for Howard’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
