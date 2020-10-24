Howard Payton
Baker City, 1937-2020
Howard John Payton, 83, of Baker City, died on Oct. 18, 2020, at Boise.
Recitation of the rosary will take place Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Baker City, and a graveside memorial service will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery in Baker City. Father Suresh Kumar Telegani and Pastor Tim Fisher will officiate. Friends and family will be invited to gather at the Payton Ranch in Wingville for a reception following the graveside ceremony.
Howard was born on Sept. 23, 1937, at Baker to John and Florence (Mills) Payton. He attended Baker schools, graduating from Baker High School in 1955. On Dec. 30, 1956, he married Sandra Colton. After attending Eugene Technical School in Eugene, he returned to his parents’ ranch and has operated the ranch ever since.
Howard was a very active member of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral and the Knights of Columbus. He was also very active with the Baker Rural Fire Department for 35 years, 14 of which he served as fire chief. He served as a board member on Baker Valley Water and Soil Conservation and was a member of the Wingville Grange. He also served on the budget board of Vector Control and was a lifetime member of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association.
Howard enjoyed being a square dance caller and was a member of the Crazy Eight Square Dance Club and later The Elkhorn Swingers. He had a love for classic cars and was very involved with the Baker Memory Cruise since it started in Baker City. He was a member of the Charlies Angels Car Club and then the Shifters Car Club. He also loved hunting, but best of all, he was the legendary “Mayor of Wingville.”
Howard is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sandra Colton Payton; his son,Vincent Payton and his wife, Sheryl, of Baker City; his daughter, Valerie Payton Donicht and her husband, Mark, of Weiser, Idaho; his son, Bob Payton and his wife, Kelly, of Northglenn, Colorado; his sister, Kathleen Payton Wright of Ridgefield, Washington; his grandchildren, Kristie Payton and Josephine Payton Choate and her husband, Alex, of Reno, Nevada, Colby Donicht and his wife, Janet, of Boise, Calli Donicht Haun and her husband, Brent, of Weiser, Idaho, and Jonathon Payton de Courcy of Norwich, Connecticut; his great-grandchildren, Aubrey Bacher and Jasmine Bacher of Reno, Nevada; Aiden Choate and Vanessa Choate of Reno, Nevada, Gianna, Genevieve and Craeton Donicht of Boise, Taven and Brexon Haun (and number 10 great-grandson to arrive in December) of Weiser, Idaho.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Florence Payton; and his son, Bill Payton.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Billy Payton Memorial Fund, The Baker Rural Fire Protection Fund or to the charity of one’s choice through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814.
To light a candle in Howard’s memory or to offer online condolences for his family, go to www.colestributecenter.com
