Ira Haskett
1951-2020
Gordon Ira Haskett, 73, died April 16, 2020.
A graveside service with military honors will take place as soon as the restrictions are lifted, with the date and time to be announced.
Ira was born on Nov. 14, 1946. He graduated from Broomfield High School in Colorado in 1964. He was an all-around athlete — a state wrestler, holder of many track records until just recently, and lettered in football and baseball. Ira attended two years of college at Colorado State University in Fort Collins.
Ira then entered the U.S. Air Force in 1966. He was stationed at Cam Ranh Bay Vietnam. Ira was a medic in the Aero-med-tech division. It was during these years he met his lifelong friend, Jerry Bellak, a brother of the heart.
Ira moved to Boise following the service to continue his education at Boise State University. He was married to Marilyn Ann Stahl in 1973. They later divorced but remained friends through their lives.
Ira’s love of aviation led to him working for Morrison Knudsen Western Aircraft for 16 years, then for All West Aviation for seven years.
He moved to Black Canyon Ranch in Hells Canyon in 2003, a family ranch established in 1903 by Ira’s great-grandfather, Finley Gordon. This ranch was a passion for Ira, he loved the country and wildlife always.
Ira truly made friends wherever he went, and he never forgot those same friends throughout his lifetime. Ira loved the outdoors, and many family trips rockhounding were made through the years, to such exotic places such as Dismal Swamp, Idaho. Ira was a talented artist, drawing from his early years. He dabbled in stained glass, flint knapping, and jewelry making. Ira remained an athlete throughout his life. He was an avid golfer and bowler (two 300-games), and he even enjoyed a little horticulture.
Ira was a gentle soul, helping all around him.
Ira is survived by his loving partner whom he considered his wife, JoAnn Jackson; his devoted sister, Irene M. Greenough, and her husband, Mark; his nephew, Jason Unruh and family of Aurora, Colorado; his lifelong friend, Jerry Bellak of Nampa, Idaho; and numerous cousins and dear friends.
Ira was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon I. and Lucille K. Haskett.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in memory of Ira, the family suggests the V.F.W. Post No. 7847 through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
