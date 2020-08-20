Jack Miller
Baker City, 1931-2020
Jack Miller, 88, of Baker City, died Aug. 12, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
A memorial service with military honors will take place on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. at Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. A reception will take place at Jack’s home in Baker City following the service.
Jack was born on Oct. 2, 1931, and raised at Mitchell, Oregon. He graduated from Mitchell High School in 1949.
Soon after high school, Jack joined the United States Air Force and proudly served his country from 1950 to 1954. He was a true patriot and a proud American.
Jack began working as a truck driver for various companies beginning in 1954. One of those trucking jobs included driving for Safeway from 1963 through 1979. From 1979 to 1984 Jack was the owner/operator of the Longbranch Restaurant in Richland. Following that venture he drove a log truck for Frank Felco from 1984 to 1987. For the next 17 years, he stayed busy doing property management. Jack then retired in 2004.
Jack loved to travel. Not surprisingly he lived many places in many states including Oregon, California, Nevada and Arizona.
Jack met Viki in early 1979 when they both worked at Safeway. They were married on Jan. 12, 1983.
He was a member of the Elks Club from 1972-2006.
Jack loved the outdoors and hunting with his friends, Ron Lay and Tork Ballard, and many others. He enjoyed watching old western and war movies and was a dedicated Raiders and Cowboys football fan. Jack was a mischievous prankster and jokester who could tell jokes all day long. His grandkids giggled when he would teach them to spell, but with a twist, which meant that he was teaching them to spell wrong. Jack’s specialty was bringing laughter to everyone.
Jack is survived by his wife of 37 years, Viki Miller of Baker City; his sons, Ricky (Kay) Miller of Fulton, South Dakota, Jeffrey (Kim) Miller of Round Rock, Texas; his bonus daughter, Michelle (Dan) Dix of Baker City; 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and his loyal furry companion, Cheyenne.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Ethel Miller; his bonus sons, Kevin and Larry Grady; and his brother, Glen Miller Jr.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Heart ’N Home Hospice, Best Friends of Baker, Community Connection, or the Shop with a Hero Program through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.