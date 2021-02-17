Jack Pfaff
Richland, 1954-2021
Jack Pfaff, 66, formerly of Baker City, died Feb. 4, 2021, at his home in Richland.
A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
Jack Albert Pfaff was born on May 8, 1954, at Tacoma, Washington. He was raised and educated in Spanaway, Washington. He attended Bethel High School and earned his GED when he went into the Army.
Jack served in the U.S. Army Signal Battalion from 1971 to 1975. He was stationed at Kaiserslautern, Germany, and later at Fort Hood, Texas.
Jack met Nancy Young in Roy, Washington, at a Roy Rodeo dance. They were married on Sept. 21, 1971.
Jack began his working career as a house painter with his parents. In the U.S. Army he learned all phases of construction and worked doing miscellaneous projects. Jack joined the Baker City Police as a reserve officer. He loved this job and later became Chief of Police for Huntington. He then moved to Burns where he was a patrol officer for the Burns City Police and a police sergeant for the Burns Tribal Police before he retired.
Jack enjoyed archery, hunting, fishing and telling all of his favorite stories. He loved to ride horses and bulls. He rodeoed in his younger days around Tacoma and the European Rodeo Association.
Jack is survived by his wife of 49 years, Nancy Pfaff; his daughter, Jacquin (Bryon) Shepard; his son, Buddy (Bridgette) Pfaff; his brothers, John, Jim, Rick and Fred Pfaff; his sister, Dorothy Sisson; his grandchildren, Jesse, Cameron, Jacob, Raylin, Bailie, Davon, Jayden, Ashley and Tyler; and his great-grandchildren, Ariel, Adan and Elijah.
Jack was preceded in death by his son, Jesse James Pfaff; his parents, John and Sadie Pfaff; his brother, Chuck Pfaff; his sisters, Betty Pierson, Kathy Biehl and Joanne Tharpe; and his grandchild, Alexis Shepard.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Jack, the family suggests the National Autism Society through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
